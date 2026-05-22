Heatwave horror at NCC camp: 31 cadets fall ill in Jabalpur, several in ICU
Hospital authorities say most cadets are stable and responding to treatment, but the condition of three to four trainees remains serious
A severe heatwave sweeping across central India triggered panic at an NCC training camp in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after more than 31 cadets fell seriously ill with suspected heatstroke and dehydration during an outdoor training programme.
The incident occurred late Thursday evening at the National Cadet Corps camp being held at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) campus on Dumna Road. All affected cadets were rushed to the District Hospital after they began complaining of dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain and extreme weakness around 8 pm.
Chief medical and health officer Dr Naveen Kothari said 31 cadets — including 15 boys and 16 girls — had been admitted for treatment.
“Some had stomach pain, some were feeling anxious, some complained of chest pain, while others showed symptoms like drowsiness and semi-consciousness,” Dr Kothari told IANS.
He said doctors were primarily treating the cadets for heatstroke, though officials were also examining whether food poisoning may have contributed to the incident.
“Our food safety officer will also verify whether this was a case of food poisoning or heatstroke. We will examine the food served at the camp,” he added.
Hospital authorities said most cadets were stable and responding to treatment, but the condition of three to four trainees remained serious. At least seven cadets were admitted to the intensive care unit, where they are under constant medical supervision.
Medical teams, NCC officials and district health authorities remained stationed at the hospital through the night, while families of the affected cadets were informed about their condition.
The training camp, which began on 14 May and is scheduled to continue until 24 May, is hosting over 450 NCC cadets from Jabalpur and nearby districts.
Preliminary findings by district authorities suggest the mass illness was largely triggered by prolonged exposure to extreme heat combined with physically demanding outdoor drills under open skies.
Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures in several districts crossing 47 degrees Celsius in recent days. In Jabalpur, temperatures have hovered between 44°C and 45°C for nearly a week, making outdoor activity particularly hazardous.
Health experts warn that heatstroke can rapidly become life-threatening when the body fails to regulate its temperature during prolonged exposure to extreme heat and dehydration. Symptoms can escalate quickly, leading to organ damage if immediate medical attention is not provided.
The India Meteorological Department has repeatedly cautioned against strenuous outdoor activity during peak daytime hours, especially for children and young adults, urging people to remain hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure.
The incident has now raised serious questions over the scheduling and safety management of intensive outdoor training camps during peak summer conditions. NCC authorities are expected to review safety protocols for the remaining days of the camp.
With IANS inputs
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