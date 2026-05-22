Heatwave horror at NCC camp: 31 cadets fall ill in Jabalpur, several in ICU

A severe heatwave sweeping across central India triggered panic at an NCC training camp in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after more than 31 cadets fell seriously ill with suspected heatstroke and dehydration during an outdoor training programme.

The incident occurred late Thursday evening at the National Cadet Corps camp being held at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) campus on Dumna Road. All affected cadets were rushed to the District Hospital after they began complaining of dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain and extreme weakness around 8 pm.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Naveen Kothari said 31 cadets — including 15 boys and 16 girls — had been admitted for treatment.

“Some had stomach pain, some were feeling anxious, some complained of chest pain, while others showed symptoms like drowsiness and semi-consciousness,” Dr Kothari told IANS.

He said doctors were primarily treating the cadets for heatstroke, though officials were also examining whether food poisoning may have contributed to the incident.