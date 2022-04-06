Heatwave in Delhi predicted to intensify from Wednesday

The ongoing spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature predicted to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday, the IMD said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius last Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.