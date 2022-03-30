Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

Parts of Delhi are predicted to record a severe heatwave on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to hit the 40-degree mark, India Meteorological Department said.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue during the next four to five days."

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.