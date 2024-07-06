Heavy downpour in HP, 150 roads closed, Dharamshala records 214.6 mm rain

Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra’s Dharamshala and Palampur where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark.

According to the emergency operation centre, 150 roads, including 111 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, nine in Shimla, eight each in Chamba and Kullu, and one in Kangra district, are closed for traffic following torrential rains.

The centre also said that 334 transformers are disrupted and 55 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.

Kangra’s Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 214.6 mm, followed by Palampur 212.4 mm, Jogindernagar 169 mm, Kangra city 157.6 mm, Baijnath 142 mm, Jot 95.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 90.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira 72 mm, Dhaulakuan 70 mm, Ghamroor 68.2 mm, Nadaun 63 mm and Berthin 58.8 mm.