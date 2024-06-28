MeT issues 'orange warning' for seven districts in Himachal for next two days

Heavy rains lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Friday, 28 June, and the MeT department issued an 'orange warning' indicating "very heavy rain", thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in seven of the 12 districts in the state over the weekend.

The MeT also issued a 'yellow warning' of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 1 and 2 and predicted a wet spell in the state till 4 July. Delayed by five days, the southwest monsoon had hit several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

It issued an orange warning for the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, debris from drains littered the roads at several places in Shimla and three vehicles parked near a drain were buried in the muck on the Malyana Surala road. No casualty was reported, officials said.

In another incident, four roads -- two in Kangra and one each in Kinnaur and Kullu districts -- have been blocked for vehicular traffic following rains as per the state emergency operation centre.