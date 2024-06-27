Monsoon delayed by 2 weeks in north and east India

India’s annual monsoon, which has hit the Kerala coast a day ahead of the scheduled date, is delayed by two more weeks due to strong westerly winds and is yet to reach several parts of east, central and north India, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president for meteorology and climate change at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Thursday, 27 June.

There is a 19 per cent rain deficiency across the country with 57 per cent over north-west India, 23 per cent over central India, 16 per cent over east and north-east India and 9 per cent excess over peninsular India.

By 31 May, the monsoon reached the Kerala coast, Karnataka and simultaneously in all states of north-east India including Sikkim. It should have reached Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar by 15 June.

By 20 June, it reached the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Uttarakhand. By 25 June, the monsoon reached all parts of UP, except for western UP, Uttarakhand and parts of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“It's 27 June and the monsoon is yet to arrive. We can say that monsoon has been delayed by 15 days in north and eastern parts of the country,” said Palawat.

The farmers are worried about below-normal monsoon in the north and central India. They are yet to begin the cultivation of kharif crops such as rice, cotton, sugarcane, pulses and soybean. These crops require good rains by July to grow. Almost half of India’s farmers depend on the monsoon for irrigation.