Southwest monsoon intensifies in Kerala; triggers landslides, waterlogging

Two days after the southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala, widespread rains lashed several parts of the state triggering landslides, uprooting trees and leading to waterlogging.

Kottayam, Idukki and some parts of Ernakulam have been witnessing intense downpour since Friday night, 31 May.

Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported in Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interiors of the hill district Idukki last night.

Some houses and vehicles were damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported, locals said.

Traffic restrictions were put in place along Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway due to the possible threat of mudslides.

As five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki were raised, district authorities advised those living on the banks of Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers to exercise caution.

With various parts of the neighbouring Kottayam district receiving downpour, people living close to Meenachal and Manimala rivers were also urged to remain vigilant.