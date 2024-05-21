IMD issues red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 21 May, Tuesday, issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on 22 May.

These districts already have orange alerts in place and are expected to see very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had withdrawn red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts; but issued new warnings due to the severe weather being newly predicted.

The IMD issued an orange alert for eight districts, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rainfall.

Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod.