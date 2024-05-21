IMD issues red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala
Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in these two areas for 22 May
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 21 May, Tuesday, issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on 22 May.
These districts already have orange alerts in place and are expected to see very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.
Earlier in the day, the IMD had withdrawn red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts; but issued new warnings due to the severe weather being newly predicted.
The IMD issued an orange alert for eight districts, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rainfall.
Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod.
As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to be vigilant.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm in 24 hours), while an orange alert means very heavy rain (of 11–20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall (6–11 cm).
Meanwhile, a 66-year-old woman died after a portion of the wall of her under-demolition house collapsed on her due to intense rain in Pothencode here this morning, the police said.
