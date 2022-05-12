Heavy police force in Madhya Pradesh's Karedi town after clash; situation under control

Heavy police force has been deployed in Karedi town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh following a clash between two groups over a land dispute, in which two persons were injured, officials said on Thursday.

The clash and the incident of arson took place between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, they said, adding that the situation is under control now.

People of one group attacked the members of another group with sticks and rods, in which two persons suffered injuries, the officials said.