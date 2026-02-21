MP: Heavy police presence keeps Sihora calm after two days of communal tension

The town of Sihora in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district remained peaceful on Saturday after two days of communal tension, with authorities deploying around 500 police personnel to maintain order.

Several officers equipped with anti-riot gear have been stationed across the town, while drones were used for aerial surveillance. Security has also been tightened in other sensitive pockets of Jabalpur district and in neighbouring Katni and Seoni.

Violence broke out on Thursday night near Azad Chowk, where a Durga temple and a mosque stand in close proximity. According to local sources, tensions escalated when an ‘aarti’ was being performed at the temple at the same time as Ramzan prayers were underway at the mosque. The situation later deteriorated into incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism.