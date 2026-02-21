MP: Heavy police presence keeps Sihora calm after two days of communal tension
Sixty arrested as authorities deploy 500 personnel and drones following clashes near temple and mosque
The town of Sihora in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district remained peaceful on Saturday after two days of communal tension, with authorities deploying around 500 police personnel to maintain order.
Several officers equipped with anti-riot gear have been stationed across the town, while drones were used for aerial surveillance. Security has also been tightened in other sensitive pockets of Jabalpur district and in neighbouring Katni and Seoni.
Violence broke out on Thursday night near Azad Chowk, where a Durga temple and a mosque stand in close proximity. According to local sources, tensions escalated when an ‘aarti’ was being performed at the temple at the same time as Ramzan prayers were underway at the mosque. The situation later deteriorated into incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism.
Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma said 60 people have been arrested in connection with the disturbances so far. Five First Information Reports have been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rioting and desecration of places of worship.
Of those detained, 49 individuals accused in the main case concerning alleged vandalism at the temple were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.
Additional cases involve alleged damage to a mazar (shrine), the burning of tendu leaves stored at a Muslim woman’s residence, vandalism of electricity meters, and destruction of a fruit vendor’s handcart.
Police officials said the situation is fully under control. Local resident Dr Sanjeev Shrivastava confirmed that markets reopened on Saturday and normal activity gradually resumed across the town.
With PTI inputs