Heavy rain alert in several parts of MP as monsoon trough re-activates

After a brief pause in its relentless downpour, the monsoon is set to return to Madhya Pradesh, draping the state once more in heavy showers.

The Bhopal Meteorological Centre has reported the reactivation of a monsoon trough over central India, which is expected to trigger fresh rainfall across several divisions, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram. A heavy rain alert has been issued for eight districts on Sunday, 14 September.

According to weather scientists, monsoon activity picked up again on Saturday due to the combined effect of the trough and other supporting systems, leading to widespread showers across the state. The wet spell is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

“The monsoon trough is active once more, and its impact will be felt strongly across central Madhya Pradesh,” officials said.