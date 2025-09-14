Heavy rain alert in several parts of MP as monsoon trough re-activates
After a brief pause in its relentless downpour, the monsoon is set to return to Madhya Pradesh, draping the state once more in heavy showers.
The Bhopal Meteorological Centre has reported the reactivation of a monsoon trough over central India, which is expected to trigger fresh rainfall across several divisions, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram. A heavy rain alert has been issued for eight districts on Sunday, 14 September.
According to weather scientists, monsoon activity picked up again on Saturday due to the combined effect of the trough and other supporting systems, leading to widespread showers across the state. The wet spell is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.
“The monsoon trough is active once more, and its impact will be felt strongly across central Madhya Pradesh,” officials said.
So far, the state has recorded 41.9 inches of rain this season — an 11 per cent surplus over the normal 37 inches. While more than 30 districts, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Gwalior, and Mandla, have already met or exceeded their seasonal targets, rainfall distribution remains uneven.
The Malwa-Nimar belt, particularly the Indore-Ujjain division, continues to face a shortfall. Out of 15 districts in this region, five — Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Shajapur, and Barwani — have received less than 27 inches, well below the state’s seasonal average. The deficit poses challenges for farming and water availability in these areas.
Meteorologists are closely tracking the evolving weather systems, urging residents in vulnerable districts to stay cautious. With both surpluses and deficits being reported, authorities are focusing on preparedness measures as the state enters this renewed phase of late-season monsoon activity.
With IANS inputs