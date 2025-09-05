Torrential rains drench Gujarat as IMD sounds orange alert in six districts
According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoon is expected to withdraw from Gujarat around 25 September
Gujarat woke to yet another day of relentless monsoon showers, as rainfall swept across 195 talukas in the past 24 hours, drenching the state in abundance.
In Surat’s Umarpada, the skies poured down a staggering eight inches, while Jambughoda and Bodeli were not far behind, each soaked with over six inches.
The fields of Pavi Jetpur and Netrang in Bharuch drank deeply too, crossing the five-inch mark. Over 20 talukas were lashed by more than four inches of rain, and 25 others were carpeted with three inches or more. Elsewhere, gentle showers left behind anywhere between half an inch and 2.5 inches, spreading a silver sheen across the countryside.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to withdraw from Gujarat around 25 September. Until then, sporadic showers will persist. South and central-east Gujarat may receive 5–10 mm of rainfall between September 5 and 11, while heavier showers of 10–20 mm are forecast in Valsad and Dang from 12 to 18 September. Light rain of 1–5 mm is likely across South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and central-east Gujarat between 18 and 25 September.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts — Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Dang, Navsari, and Valsad — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three to four days. A red alert has also been sounded in select parts of the state.
So far, Gujarat has received 92.64% of its average seasonal rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar. Region-wise, North Gujarat has recorded the highest rainfall at 96.94%, followed by South Gujarat at 96.91%, East-Central Gujarat at 93.79%, Kutch at 85.14%, and Saurashtra at 84.74%. The downpour has left 82 dams overflowing, while another 68 are filled between 70% and 100%. Officials expect the state to touch 100% of its seasonal average rainfall by the end of the week.
The prolonged rains have brought mixed fortunes for farmers. On the positive side, abundant rainfall has secured ample water for kharif crops like cotton, groundnut, and pulses, reducing dependence on irrigation and raising hopes for a strong harvest. However, excess rainfall in pockets — especially in low-lying and tribal areas — has caused waterlogging, crop damage, and concerns over pest infestations.
With reservoirs brimming, farmers are assured of sufficient water for the upcoming rabi season, though the immediate challenge remains protecting standing crops from excessive moisture and flooding.
With IANS inputs
