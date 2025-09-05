Torrential rains drench Gujarat as IMD sounds orange alert in six districts

Gujarat woke to yet another day of relentless monsoon showers, as rainfall swept across 195 talukas in the past 24 hours, drenching the state in abundance.

In Surat’s Umarpada, the skies poured down a staggering eight inches, while Jambughoda and Bodeli were not far behind, each soaked with over six inches.

The fields of Pavi Jetpur and Netrang in Bharuch drank deeply too, crossing the five-inch mark. Over 20 talukas were lashed by more than four inches of rain, and 25 others were carpeted with three inches or more. Elsewhere, gentle showers left behind anywhere between half an inch and 2.5 inches, spreading a silver sheen across the countryside.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to withdraw from Gujarat around 25 September. Until then, sporadic showers will persist. South and central-east Gujarat may receive 5–10 mm of rainfall between September 5 and 11, while heavier showers of 10–20 mm are forecast in Valsad and Dang from 12 to 18 September. Light rain of 1–5 mm is likely across South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and central-east Gujarat between 18 and 25 September.