Heavy rain batters MP; schools shut in Bhopal, Guna as 527 rescued
Several parts of the state recorded heavy rain over the past 24 hours, raising flood and waterlogging concerns
Relentless rain continued to pound several parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged and prompting authorities to extend school closures in Bhopal and Guna as a precautionary measure.
Schools in Bhopal, which remained shut on Monday and Tuesday because of the adverse weather, will remain closed for another day. The Guna administration has also ordered schools to stay shut on Wednesday, prioritising the safety of students amid continued rainfall and forecasts of more showers.
Several parts of the state recorded heavy rain over the past 24 hours, intensifying concerns over flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
As the rain situation remained unsettled, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Management situation room. He received district-wise updates on flooding and waterlogging and interacted virtually with residents affected by the rains as well as rescue personnel on the ground.
Officials told the chief minister that 527 people had been rescued from flood-affected areas across Madhya Pradesh as of 10 August, following coordinated operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and Home Guards.
Yadav praised the emergency teams and local residents who joined rescue efforts, saying their prompt action had helped save lives.
“The lives of 527 people have been saved due to the prompt action of the SDRF, police and home guards,” the chief minister said, adding that local residents who assisted in the rescue operations would also be rewarded.
The chief minister directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance and keep rescue teams on round-the-clock alert at critical locations. District administrations were instructed to coordinate closely with neighbouring districts and seek additional assistance whenever required.
Yadav also issued a safety directive over vulnerable crossings, asking officials to ensure that vehicles are not allowed to cross culverts or causeways when water is flowing over them. He further directed authorities to arrange air ambulance services wherever necessary.
The chief minister reviewed the situation in Rajgarh, Sehore, Agar Malwa, Vidisha and Khandwa, with officials assessing flood risks and the need for further relief measures.
With more rain forecast, authorities remain on alert across the state, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The extended closure of schools in Bhopal and Guna reflects the administration’s effort to keep students away from potentially hazardous roads and waterlogged areas as the monsoon continues to flex its strength across Madhya Pradesh.
With IANS inputs