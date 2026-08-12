Heavy rain batters MP; schools shut in Bhopal, Guna as 527 rescued

Relentless rain continued to pound several parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged and prompting authorities to extend school closures in Bhopal and Guna as a precautionary measure.

Schools in Bhopal, which remained shut on Monday and Tuesday because of the adverse weather, will remain closed for another day. The Guna administration has also ordered schools to stay shut on Wednesday, prioritising the safety of students amid continued rainfall and forecasts of more showers.

Several parts of the state recorded heavy rain over the past 24 hours, intensifying concerns over flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

As the rain situation remained unsettled, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Management situation room. He received district-wise updates on flooding and waterlogging and interacted virtually with residents affected by the rains as well as rescue personnel on the ground.