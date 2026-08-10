Heavy rain disrupts normal life in MP; schools shut in Bhopal

Heavy rains swept across Madhya Pradesh on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear, flooding low-lying areas and prompting district administrations to shut schools in Bhopal, Dindori and several other districts as a precautionary measure.

Bhopal bore the brunt of an intense spell of rain that began on Sunday night, leaving several parts of the state capital waterlogged and disrupting traffic. Movement along the VIP Road was affected in the morning after a tree fell across the road.

With the skies showing little sign of relenting, the Bhopal district administration declared Monday, 10 August, a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools affiliated with the MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards.

The administration said the decision was taken in view of the heavy rainfall and prevailing weather conditions across the district.

The closure order came after several students had already reached their schools before the announcement was made and were subsequently sent back home.

Rain swells rivers, disrupts connectivity

The deluge was not confined to Bhopal. Dindori and several other districts also declared school holidays as heavy rain raised concerns over overflowing water bodies and disrupted road connectivity.

The rain left its mark across Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur, with water levels rising in several areas.