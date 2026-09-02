Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand as rivers swell, floodwaters enter homes

The Shipra originates near Bhawali before joining the Kosi river at Garampani Khairna. Continuous rain since Monday night caused its water level to rise sharply and the river to overflow.

Despite the weather conditions, religious activities at Kainchi Dham continued as usual. The number of devotees visiting the temple was relatively low on Tuesday, leaving the area in front of the shrine largely deserted.

The temple itself remained safe. Its protective wall and the pillars supporting the nearby bridge withstood the strong current, and no damage to the temple was reported.

The situation was more serious in Alchauna, where water from the Kakariya drain behind Pandeychhod village began flowing into residential areas.

As the rain continued, the drain's flow intensified during the day, with floodwater entering nearly two dozen houses and creating difficulties for residents. Families were forced to move valuables, household belongings and other possessions to safer locations as the water level continued to rise.

The administration, assisted by local villagers, began evacuation efforts to shift affected residents to safer areas. Authorities subsequently issued notices to 23 families living in the vulnerable zone, asking them to vacate their homes as a precaution.

The affected families have reportedly suffered significant losses as floodwater entered their properties. The continuing rise in water levels has heightened concerns about further damage if heavy rainfall persists.

Persistent rainfall has also disrupted life in Chamoli district, where roads have been blocked at several locations and major rivers are running high.

The Alaknanda and Pindar rivers were reported to be flowing in spate, with the swelling Pindar causing particular concern among residents living close to its banks.

Visuals from the Karnaprayag area showed the river surging with powerful currents and waves, with water reaching dangerously close to residential buildings, hotels and other structures along the riverbank.

The rising river has triggered anxiety among people in nearby areas, prompting authorities to repeatedly appeal to residents to remain alert and move to safer locations if water levels rise further.

With more heavy rain forecast, officials are keeping a close watch on rivers, streams and other vulnerable areas across the state. Authorities have warned that continued rainfall could cause water levels to rise rapidly, particularly in low-lying areas and settlements located close to riverbanks.

Residents have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers, streams and other water bodies and to avoid travelling through vulnerable areas unless necessary. People living in landslide-prone zones have also been urged to remain alert to falling rocks, debris and sudden slope failures.

The administration has called on people to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary movement in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides as Uttarakhand braces for more rain in the coming days.

With IANS inputs