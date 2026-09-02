Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand as rivers swell, floodwaters enter homes
Authorities urge residents and visitors to remain alert as heavy rain could trigger landslides, debris, waterlogging and road disruptions
Torrential rainfall continued to lash Uttarakhand, sending rivers and streams surging, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over flooding, landslides and road blockages across several parts of the mountainous state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall in several districts on Wednesday, along with thunderstorms and lightning, with unsettled weather expected to persist over the next few days. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant as continued downpours could sharply increase the risk of landslides, falling debris, waterlogging and disruptions on mountain roads.
The intensity of the rainfall was evident in Haldwani, which recorded 192 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Tuesday. The downpour pushed water levels higher in several rivers, including the Bin river in Rishikesh and the Gaula river in Haldwani, both of which were reported to be flowing strongly.
One of the most striking scenes emerged near Kainchi Dham in Nainital district, where the usually tranquil Shipra river swelled dramatically following hours of continuous rain.
The river, which normally flows calmly below the temple, transformed into a powerful torrent on Tuesday as a huge volume of rainwater rushed downstream. The dramatic rise in the river left onlookers stunned and highlighted the force of the ongoing rainfall in the region.
The Shipra originates near Bhawali before joining the Kosi river at Garampani Khairna. Continuous rain since Monday night caused its water level to rise sharply and the river to overflow.
Despite the weather conditions, religious activities at Kainchi Dham continued as usual. The number of devotees visiting the temple was relatively low on Tuesday, leaving the area in front of the shrine largely deserted.
The temple itself remained safe. Its protective wall and the pillars supporting the nearby bridge withstood the strong current, and no damage to the temple was reported.
The situation was more serious in Alchauna, where water from the Kakariya drain behind Pandeychhod village began flowing into residential areas.
As the rain continued, the drain's flow intensified during the day, with floodwater entering nearly two dozen houses and creating difficulties for residents. Families were forced to move valuables, household belongings and other possessions to safer locations as the water level continued to rise.
The administration, assisted by local villagers, began evacuation efforts to shift affected residents to safer areas. Authorities subsequently issued notices to 23 families living in the vulnerable zone, asking them to vacate their homes as a precaution.
The affected families have reportedly suffered significant losses as floodwater entered their properties. The continuing rise in water levels has heightened concerns about further damage if heavy rainfall persists.
Persistent rainfall has also disrupted life in Chamoli district, where roads have been blocked at several locations and major rivers are running high.
The Alaknanda and Pindar rivers were reported to be flowing in spate, with the swelling Pindar causing particular concern among residents living close to its banks.
Visuals from the Karnaprayag area showed the river surging with powerful currents and waves, with water reaching dangerously close to residential buildings, hotels and other structures along the riverbank.
The rising river has triggered anxiety among people in nearby areas, prompting authorities to repeatedly appeal to residents to remain alert and move to safer locations if water levels rise further.
With more heavy rain forecast, officials are keeping a close watch on rivers, streams and other vulnerable areas across the state. Authorities have warned that continued rainfall could cause water levels to rise rapidly, particularly in low-lying areas and settlements located close to riverbanks.
Residents have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers, streams and other water bodies and to avoid travelling through vulnerable areas unless necessary. People living in landslide-prone zones have also been urged to remain alert to falling rocks, debris and sudden slope failures.
The administration has called on people to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary movement in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides as Uttarakhand braces for more rain in the coming days.
With IANS inputs