Heavy rain damages temporary Balason bridge, cutting Siliguri–Mirik link

Heavy rainfall on Friday damaged a temporary hume pipe bridge over the swollen Balason river in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, disrupting vehicular movement between Siliguri and Mirik, officials said.

The structure at Dudhia, built as an interim arrangement after the collapse of the iron bridge in October 2025, partially gave way following a sudden rise in water levels triggered by incessant rain.

“A portion of the temporary hume pipe bridge at Dudhia collapsed after a sudden rise in water level of the river due to incessant rain,” an official said, adding that traffic has since been diverted via Pankhabari and Kurseong.

The disruption is expected to impact daily commuting and the transport of essential goods in the region until restoration work is completed.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista visited the site and blamed the state government for repeated infrastructure failures.