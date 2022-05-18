Heavy rain disrupts life in B'luru; death toll rises to 2

Heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru has disrupted normal life, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting downpour for the next three days. Two people have been killed in the Bengaluru rain so far, reported Indian Express



The IMD has sounded a red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts and hilly regions for Wednesday.



Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Wednesday. However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted life.



Traffic snarls on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) highway led to vehicles being stranded on the road for more than two hours.