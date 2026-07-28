Heavy rain floods parts of Delhi, snarls traffic as IMD issues red alert

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday, inundating roads, disrupting traffic and triggering widespread waterlogging across the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for thunderstorms, lightning and intense rainfall over the next few hours.

The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for the rest of the day and warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain across the national capital.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, including Connaught Place, Janpath, Lutyens' Delhi, Bharat Mandapam Road, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road near ITO and Kalindi Kunj, as well as other low-lying areas.

Large pools of water formed at several intersections, slowing traffic and forcing motorists to negotiate submerged stretches.

Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared a video on X showing traffic moving on Minto Bridge, saying efforts were being made to ensure the monsoon did not become a source of disruption.