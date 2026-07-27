Monsoon revives as Bay of Bengal depression intensifies; IMD warns of extremely heavy rain
Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal likely to deepen and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast on Monday; fishermen advised to stay ashore till July 29
The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after a prolonged lull, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across eastern, central and parts of northwestern India over the coming days as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression.
The weather system, centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Sunday morning, is expected to move northwestwards and intensify within the next 24 hours. It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around the forenoon or noon on Monday, according to the IMD.
Heavy rainfall likely in eastern and central India
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 26 and 27, while similar conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh on July 27. Gangetic West Bengal is also likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 27.
An active spell of the southwest monsoon is expected to persist over large parts of the country during the week, with wet weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and several northeastern states between July 26 and August 1.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several regions. The IMD has warned of squally winds over the Bay of Bengal, with sea conditions expected to remain rough to very rough.
The weather office has issued an "intense rain" warning until July 30 for Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. More than 10 states are expected to witness heavy rainfall as monsoon activity strengthens.
Odisha records highest rainfall
Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha recorded 330 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on July 26, according to the IMD. Very heavy rainfall was also reported from parts of Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts until July 29 because of adverse sea conditions.
Meanwhile, local authorities have ordered schools to remain closed on Monday in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts as a precautionary measure.
The southwest monsoon had witnessed a prolonged weak phase in recent weeks before the formation of the Bay of Bengal depression revived rainfall activity across large parts of the country. Depressions forming over the Bay during the monsoon season are a key driver of widespread rainfall over eastern, central and northern India.