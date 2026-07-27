Monsoon revives as Bay of Bengal depression intensifies; IMD warns of extremely heavy rain

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after a prolonged lull, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across eastern, central and parts of northwestern India over the coming days as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression.

The weather system, centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Sunday morning, is expected to move northwestwards and intensify within the next 24 hours. It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around the forenoon or noon on Monday, according to the IMD.

Heavy rainfall likely in eastern and central India

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 26 and 27, while similar conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh on July 27. Gangetic West Bengal is also likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 27.

An active spell of the southwest monsoon is expected to persist over large parts of the country during the week, with wet weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and several northeastern states between July 26 and August 1.