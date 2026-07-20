Monsoon session opens amid Opposition protests over paper leaks, Ram temple donation row

The Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday, with repeated protests by opposition MPs over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya forcing multiple adjournments before both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.

The disruptions inside Parliament coincided with protests outside, where students and demonstrators led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Police stopped the march after protesters attempted to breach barricades, using tear gas and carrying out a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Lok Sabha adjourned six times

The Lok Sabha convened at 11 am but was disrupted almost immediately as opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards demanding discussions on the two issues.

Speaker Om Birla objected to the protests while obituary references to six former MPs were being read, describing the conduct as inappropriate before adjourning the House till noon.

When proceedings resumed, disruptions continued.

During the brief sitting, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace the ordinance increasing the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.

At 12.30 pm, Presiding Officer Dilip Saikia appealed to protesting members to allow Zero Hour to function but was unable to restore order.

"The House is ready for discussions on various issues. But you are not interested. You don't want to discuss people's issues. This is not the way," Saikia said, adding that displaying banners and posters inside the House was unacceptable.

When the Lok Sabha met again at 2 pm, Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal said there was adequate quorum to conduct business, although opposition members alleged they were being prevented from entering the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju maintained that proceedings could not continue amid constant disruptions.

After assembling six times during the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha also witnesses uproar

The Rajya Sabha saw similar disruptions as opposition MPs demanded discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and the Ram Temple donation issue, forcing the Upper House to adjourn for the day.

Earlier, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to newly elected members, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, BJP MPs Dr Mukeshbhai J. Rathwa, Mahesh Kewat and Prakash Chik Baraik, and NPP's James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma.