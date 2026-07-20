Monsoon session opens amid Opposition protests over paper leaks, Ram temple donation row
Repeated disruptions over NEET-UG paper leak and Ram temple donation row stall Parliament, protests outside complex lead to police lathicharge
The Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday, with repeated protests by opposition MPs over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya forcing multiple adjournments before both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.
The disruptions inside Parliament coincided with protests outside, where students and demonstrators led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Police stopped the march after protesters attempted to breach barricades, using tear gas and carrying out a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Lok Sabha adjourned six times
The Lok Sabha convened at 11 am but was disrupted almost immediately as opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards demanding discussions on the two issues.
Speaker Om Birla objected to the protests while obituary references to six former MPs were being read, describing the conduct as inappropriate before adjourning the House till noon.
When proceedings resumed, disruptions continued.
During the brief sitting, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace the ordinance increasing the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.
At 12.30 pm, Presiding Officer Dilip Saikia appealed to protesting members to allow Zero Hour to function but was unable to restore order.
"The House is ready for discussions on various issues. But you are not interested. You don't want to discuss people's issues. This is not the way," Saikia said, adding that displaying banners and posters inside the House was unacceptable.
When the Lok Sabha met again at 2 pm, Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal said there was adequate quorum to conduct business, although opposition members alleged they were being prevented from entering the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju maintained that proceedings could not continue amid constant disruptions.
After assembling six times during the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha also witnesses uproar
The Rajya Sabha saw similar disruptions as opposition MPs demanded discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and the Ram Temple donation issue, forcing the Upper House to adjourn for the day.
Earlier, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to newly elected members, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, BJP MPs Dr Mukeshbhai J. Rathwa, Mahesh Kewat and Prakash Chik Baraik, and NPP's James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma.
PM calls for productive session
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to MPs to ensure a productive Monsoon Session.
"We hope that the monsoon and the Monsoon Session of Parliament are productive. I appeal to all MPs to wholeheartedly participate in the proceedings," he said.
Referring to the conflict in West Asia, Modi said India had maintained a 7.7 per cent growth rate despite disruptions to global energy and fertiliser supplies.
In an apparent swipe at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister praised the young team behind Skyroot Aerospace's successful launch of India's first privately developed orbital rocket, saying the average age of its members was just 28 years.
Opposition criticises government
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of suppressing democratic protests.
"Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power," he said, while also demanding accountability over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against students, saying Parliament belonged to the country's youth and accusing the government of refusing to discuss issues related to the education system.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Parliament "cannot be a notice board" for the government to announce Bills without debate and questioned the use of force against protesters.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also backed the students, accusing the government of ignoring their concerns and questioning the credibility of the NEET examination process.
Protests outside Parliament
Outside Parliament, CJP supporters attempted to march towards the complex demanding Pradhan's resignation. Police stopped the protesters after they attempted to breach barricades, using tear gas and carrying out a lathicharge before tightening security around Parliament with additional personnel and closure of several entry gates.
Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his own hunger strike.
The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue till 13 August and is expected to witness further confrontations as the opposition seeks discussions on a range of issues ahead of key state elections.