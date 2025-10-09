Heavy rain forecast in western, northern TN; fishermen advised to stay ashore
Twin low-pressure systems boost moisture and wind convergence across southern India, intensifying rainfall in interior and coastal districts, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 9 October, attributing it to the formation of two low-pressure systems — one over the southern peninsular region and another over the Kanyakumari Sea.
According to the IMD bulletin, districts expected to witness significant rainfall include Coimbatore (hilly areas), Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, particularly in their ghat and high-altitude zones.
The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in some areas. In Chennai and surrounding suburbs, the skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall possible in some areas, occasionally accompanied by thunder and lightning. Temperatures are projected to range between 34–35°C maximum and 26–27°C minimum.
Meteorologists explained that the twin low-pressure systems are enhancing moisture flow and wind convergence across the southern peninsula, intensifying rainfall activity over both interior and coastal districts.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to strong winds over several maritime zones. Gusty winds are expected to reach 35–45 kmph, with occasional speeds up to 55 kmph over:
Southern Tamil Nadu coast
Gulf of Mannar
Kanyakumari Sea
Parts of the east-central and west-central Arabian Sea
Karnataka-Kerala coast
Areas around the Lakshadweep Islands
Fishermen already at sea have been urged to return to safe harbours immediately. Local administrations in vulnerable coastal regions have been instructed to remain on high alert, particularly in areas prone to flash floods or landslides, and to ensure that safety protocols are strictly followed.
The IMD noted that while rainfall intensity is expected to ease gradually from Thursday, isolated heavy spells may persist for the next 24 hours in the Nilgiris and Western Ghats. Residents are advised to remain cautious and stay updated with local weather advisories.
This weather system underscores the impact of twin low-pressure formations on southern India, emphasising the need for vigilance among residents and authorities alike.
With IANS inputs
