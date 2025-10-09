Heavy rain forecast in western, northern TN; fishermen advised to stay ashore

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 9 October, attributing it to the formation of two low-pressure systems — one over the southern peninsular region and another over the Kanyakumari Sea.

According to the IMD bulletin, districts expected to witness significant rainfall include Coimbatore (hilly areas), Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, particularly in their ghat and high-altitude zones.

The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in some areas. In Chennai and surrounding suburbs, the skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall possible in some areas, occasionally accompanied by thunder and lightning. Temperatures are projected to range between 34–35°C maximum and 26–27°C minimum.