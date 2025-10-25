Heavy rain lashes TN as new low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal
Fishermen have been urged to stay ashore, as rough seas and turbulent winds make venturing into the Bay of Bengal perilous
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, 25 October, issued a fresh advisory as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for widespread rainfall, following the birth of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of the day.
According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea gave rise to the low-pressure area around 5:30 am, setting the stage for a spell of heavy showers across the region. “This system is likely to drift west-northwestward and intensify further over the next 48 hours,” the bulletin stated, warning residents to stay alert.
Under the system’s influence, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry are expected to bear the brunt of heavy rain on Saturday, while light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may lash several other districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday. Areas including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Puducherry could witness heavy rainfall at isolated pockets, the IMD cautioned.
Authorities have also flagged the risk of localized flooding and waterlogging, especially in urban centres. The wet spell is likely to continue into Monday, with districts like Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet potentially receiving heavy to very heavy showers, and Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Vellore experiencing heavy rain.
Meanwhile, the southern district of Sivaganga has already been lashed by intense downpours. Towns such as Tirupathur, Singampunari, and Karaikudi saw heavy showers, leaving pockets including Kundrakudi, Pillayarpatti, and Sirukoodalpatti submerged under rainwater. Disaster management teams across northern and central districts have been placed on high alert to respond to emerging emergencies.
With the northeast monsoon strengthening, weather experts anticipate that rainfall will intensify further over the coming days — a much-needed relief for parched lands, but also a stern reminder of the risks of local flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the skies unleash their watery bounty.
With IANS inputs
