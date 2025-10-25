Heavy rain lashes TN as new low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, 25 October, issued a fresh advisory as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for widespread rainfall, following the birth of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of the day.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea gave rise to the low-pressure area around 5:30 am, setting the stage for a spell of heavy showers across the region. “This system is likely to drift west-northwestward and intensify further over the next 48 hours,” the bulletin stated, warning residents to stay alert.

Under the system’s influence, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry are expected to bear the brunt of heavy rain on Saturday, while light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may lash several other districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday. Areas including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Puducherry could witness heavy rainfall at isolated pockets, the IMD cautioned.