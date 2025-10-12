Heavy rain likely in Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala over the coming days as a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea intensifies, raising the likelihood of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy downpours in the state.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert in several districts from 11 to 15 October, warning residents to prepare for light to heavy rain accompanied by wind speeds of 30–40 kmph.
On Sunday, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad are under alert, with rainfall expected to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The department stated, “Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from October 12 to 17.”
Similar conditions are expected to affect Lakshadweep on 11 and 12 October, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds also forecasted.
The IMD noted that the northeast monsoon, which typically arrives over Kerala by mid-October, is expected to commence later this month, potentially enhancing rainfall activity further.
Due to turbulent sea conditions, fishing activities have been restricted off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts on Sunday. Fishing has also been banned in Lakshadweep and adjoining Kanyakumari regions, where wind speeds may reach up to 55 kmph.
District-wise alerts
12 October: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad
13 October: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad
14 October: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam
15 October: Ernakulam, Idukki
Authorities have cautioned that hilly areas may experience mudslides, landslides, and flash floods. Heavy rain may lead to traffic congestion due to poor visibility and waterlogging, temporary road blockages from fallen trees, and power disruptions. Vulnerable structures and dilapidated houses could sustain damage, while standing crops and mature vegetables may be destroyed.
The public has been advised to:
Remain indoors during lightning
Avoid open fields
Stay alert in low-lying and landslide-prone areas
Kerala braces for another spell of intense monsoon activity as the state prepares for the impact of the approaching cyclonic circulation.
With IANS inputs