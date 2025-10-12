Heavy rain likely in Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala over the coming days as a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea intensifies, raising the likelihood of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy downpours in the state.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in several districts from 11 to 15 October, warning residents to prepare for light to heavy rain accompanied by wind speeds of 30–40 kmph.

On Sunday, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad are under alert, with rainfall expected to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The department stated, “Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from October 12 to 17.”

Similar conditions are expected to affect Lakshadweep on 11 and 12 October, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds also forecasted.