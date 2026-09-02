Heavy rain, swollen rivers disrupt life across UP; 2 dead, 2 girls missing
Situation remains particularly serious in Ballia, where the swelling Ganga has affected around 20,000 people
Heavy rain and rising river levels continued to disrupt life across Uttar Pradesh, with floods affecting thousands of people, residential areas inundated and rescue operations underway in several districts.
The situation remained particularly serious in Ballia, where the swelling Ganga has affected around 20,000 people. The river was reported to be 1.60 metres above the danger mark, with authorities expecting a further rise. Forty-seven boats have been deployed for relief and movement, while teams remain on alert across dozens of villages along the river.
The wider flood situation is also expanding. Satellite-based assessment showed more than 11,358 hectares inundated across Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Mau and Deoria, underlining the scale of flooding across eastern Uttar Pradesh.
In Varanasi, the Ganga crossed its warning level, with the Central Water Commission recording the river at 70.28 metres at 10 am, against a warning level of 70.26 metres. The river was rising at around 0.5 cm per hour. Floodwater entered several lanes, forcing boats to navigate through affected areas, while cremations at the inundated Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats were shifted to rooftops and nearby bylanes.
Several families living along the Varuna river were also evacuated to relief camps as authorities stepped up preparations for worsening conditions.
In Sitapur, 32-year-old Nekram and his five-year-old niece Lakshmi were killed when a mud wall collapsed on them in Gaura village under Kamlapur police station on Tuesday evening. An eight-year-old boy, Mohit, was injured and is undergoing treatment.
Police said continuous rainfall had weakened the structure before it suddenly collapsed while the victims were inside.
In Ghazipur, search teams continued looking for two minor girls who were swept away while bathing in the Ganga at Chochakpur Ghat. The missing girls were identified as 16-year-old Mahi Singh and 14-year-old Mahima Singh, residents of Basantpatti village. Police, administrative teams and local boatmen were involved in the search.
In Chitrakoot, the Mandakini remained in spate, with its level rising around four metres above the danger mark after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.
Several areas, including Ramghat, were inundated, while religious sites such as the Nirmohi Akhara were also affected. A bridge connecting Ramghat and Nayagaon was damaged.
Authorities shifted affected residents to safer locations and provided food and other assistance. SDRF and NDRF teams were involved in rescue operations, while Army helicopters were used to evacuate people trapped by floodwaters.
The flood situation also disrupted transport and education in several districts.
In Lakhimpur Kheri, authorities closed educational institutions up to Class 8 as the Sharda River continued to rise. Train services on the Mailani-Nanpara section were also suspended after water seepage was reported between Bhira and Palia stations. Services between Mailani, Bichhia and Nanpara will remain suspended until further orders, railway officials said.
Along the Nepal border, rising Mohana and Karnali rivers affected villages in the Tikunia area, including settlements near Dudhwa National Park.
In Sonbhadra, a breach in the embankment of the Nakti Nibhahwa pond at Belwania led to water entering the homes of 11 families. All affected families were evacuated to a panchayat building, where food and other essential facilities were arranged. Schools from Classes 1 to 12 were ordered closed in the district on Wednesday.
In Mirzapur, authorities opened two gates of the Aharoura reservoir to release around 700 cusecs of water after heavy rainfall pushed its level up rapidly. The catchment area received 105 mm of rain.
Officials said the controlled release was intended to maintain the reservoir level and reduce the risk of flooding in low-lying areas of Mirzapur and neighbouring Chandauli. The Ganga in Mirzapur remained around 1.5 metres below the danger mark.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the weather expected to remain active through the coming days. The state administration has directed district authorities to maintain strict vigil over river levels, vulnerable settlements and flood-prone areas.
With major rivers continuing to rise at several locations, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid flooded stretches and move to safer locations when advised.
The latest reports indicate that flood conditions remain severe but are evolving district by district, with Chitrakoot facing particularly serious inundation while eastern districts such as Ballia and Ghazipur continue to deal with rising Ganga levels.
With PTI inputs