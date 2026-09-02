Heavy rain, swollen rivers disrupt life across UP; 2 dead, 2 girls missing

Heavy rain and rising river levels continued to disrupt life across Uttar Pradesh, with floods affecting thousands of people, residential areas inundated and rescue operations underway in several districts.

The situation remained particularly serious in Ballia, where the swelling Ganga has affected around 20,000 people. The river was reported to be 1.60 metres above the danger mark, with authorities expecting a further rise. Forty-seven boats have been deployed for relief and movement, while teams remain on alert across dozens of villages along the river.

The wider flood situation is also expanding. Satellite-based assessment showed more than 11,358 hectares inundated across Ballia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Mau and Deoria, underlining the scale of flooding across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, the Ganga crossed its warning level, with the Central Water Commission recording the river at 70.28 metres at 10 am, against a warning level of 70.26 metres. The river was rising at around 0.5 cm per hour. Floodwater entered several lanes, forcing boats to navigate through affected areas, while cremations at the inundated Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats were shifted to rooftops and nearby bylanes.

Several families living along the Varuna river were also evacuated to relief camps as authorities stepped up preparations for worsening conditions.