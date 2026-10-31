Heavy rain, thunderstorms to lash Bihar; red alert for Sitamarhi, Madhubani

An orange alert has been issued for Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad, while Sitamarhi and Madhubani have been placed under a red alert, indicating the possibility of more severe weather conditions.

Intermittent rainfall over the past two to three days has already affected normal activities in several parts of the state. The latest weather forecast indicates the possibility of further rain, lightning and strong winds across several districts.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open spaces and stay away from trees and other potentially unsafe structures during lightning and strong winds.

People have also been urged to avoid rumours and rely on official weather bulletins for updates on changing conditions.

The adverse weather conditions have raised concerns among farmers, particularly those whose paddy crops are nearing harvest.

The department has advised farmers to drain excess water from agricultural fields and move harvested or mature crops to safe storage facilities to minimise potential losses.

Continuous rainfall and strong winds have reportedly flattened standing paddy crops in several areas. Farmers fear that grain-heavy paddy stalks bending and collapsing could affect crop quality and reduce yields, adding to their financial difficulties.

The situation has raised concerns over possible agricultural losses if rainfall and strong winds continue over the coming days.

The rainfall has also brought down temperatures by around 5-7 degrees Celsius in several parts of Bihar, resulting in cooler weather conditions.

Light fog has also been reported during the morning hours in some areas, adding to the change in weather patterns.

Authorities have urged people, particularly those living in districts under red and orange alerts, to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by the administration and the Meteorological Department.

With IANS inputs