Heavy rain to persist in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts

Kerala braced for another spell of turbulent skies on Sunday as heavy rain, crackling lightning and thunder, and winds touching 40 kmph swept across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) widened its alerts, warning that a strengthening cyclonic circulation brewing over the southeast Arabian Sea would keep the weather on edge for days.

A yellow alert now blankets seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam — signalling a sustained period of wet, restless weather. The classification, issued when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain is expected in 24 hours, is a cautionary marker for residents and authorities to remain vigilant.

According to the IMD, the skies will continue their rumbling display until 26 November, with thunderstorms and intense bursts of rain likely across much of the state. The agency’s latest bulletin forecasts heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm at isolated places between 22 and 26 November — a warning echoed for Lakshadweep as well, where similar conditions are expected on 22 and 23 November.