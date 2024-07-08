Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic jams, and train disruptions in Mumbai

According to local weather officials, Mumbai recorded 300 mm of rainfall at various locations in just six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, leading to significant waterlogging and disruptions in low-lying areas. The IMD has predicted further heavy rain in Maharashtra over the next three to four days, with heavy rains expected to hit Madhya Maharashtra and the Marathwada region from 8 July to 10 July, 2024, reported Hindustan Times.

Thane is among the worst-hit areas, having experienced continuous heavy rain since Saturday, 6 July. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue operations to assist people trapped in the flooded localities.

In response to the heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released an emergency helpline number for Mumbai residents. In any emergency, Mumbaikars can seek BMC’s assistance by dialing 1916. This number can also be used to register complaints regarding civic services and facilities.