Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic jams, and train disruptions in Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the heavy downpours will continue throughout the week
Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has led to significant waterlogging in various parts of the city, causing long traffic jams and disrupting local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section on Sunday, 7 July.
As per reports by TOI and Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the heavy downpours will continue throughout the week, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected on Monday, 8 July, and possible thunderstorms at night.
As per Hindustan Times, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations were suspended after a tree fell on the tracks due to thunderstorms and rain on Sunday, 7 July. Additionally, soil on the tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations and another tree falling on the tracks at Vashind station further disrupted the train services. These interruptions occurred on some of the busiest routes, but it is anticipated that services will resume on Monday, 8 July.
The Central Railway Public Relations Officer (CRPO) stated, “Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.”
According to local weather officials, Mumbai recorded 300 mm of rainfall at various locations in just six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, leading to significant waterlogging and disruptions in low-lying areas. The IMD has predicted further heavy rain in Maharashtra over the next three to four days, with heavy rains expected to hit Madhya Maharashtra and the Marathwada region from 8 July to 10 July, 2024, reported Hindustan Times.
Thane is among the worst-hit areas, having experienced continuous heavy rain since Saturday, 6 July. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue operations to assist people trapped in the flooded localities.
In response to the heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released an emergency helpline number for Mumbai residents. In any emergency, Mumbaikars can seek BMC’s assistance by dialing 1916. This number can also be used to register complaints regarding civic services and facilities.
Published: 08 Jul 2024, 9:15 AM