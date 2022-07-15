Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
There was extremely heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district in a span of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, officials said
Heavy showers were also recorded at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Dungarpur and Jaisalmer districts during the period, officials said.
According to the meteorological department, the highest quantity of rainfall recorded in the period was in Ganganagar at 260 mm, followed by Udaipur with 120 mm.
The spell of heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places in the state during the next 48 hours, the weather office said.
