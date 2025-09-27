Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai as orange alert remains in place
Ongoing floods in Maharashtra have caused extensive damage across affected areas
Mumbai and its suburbs are set to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, officials confirmed.
In its 8.00 am forecast, valid for the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted a “cloudy sky with heavy rain” across Mumbai and surrounding areas, warning of the possibility of very heavy showers at isolated locations. The orange alert, issued on Friday, indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur in the metropolis over the next three days.
Residents woke up to overcast skies on Saturday, with some areas reporting light to moderate showers.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Arabian Sea will experience a high tide of 3.48 metres at 2.25 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.17 pm.
Rainfall recorded over the last 24 hours ending at 8.00 am showed the city receiving an average of 30.07 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 26.12 mm and 9.99 mm, respectively, according to civic officials.
Traffic on city roads remains normal, and local train services are operating, though commuters may experience minor delays due to the wet conditions.
Meanwhile, the ongoing floods in Maharashtra have caused extensive damage across affected areas. Standing crops have been completely submerged, washing away fertile soil and devastating agricultural livelihoods.
Solar pumps and irrigation equipment have been uprooted, while livestock losses have added to the distress of farmers. In addition, the walls of houses and shops have collapsed, leaving many residents displaced and struggling to cope with the destruction.
