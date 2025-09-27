Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai as orange alert remains in place

Mumbai and its suburbs are set to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, officials confirmed.

In its 8.00 am forecast, valid for the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted a “cloudy sky with heavy rain” across Mumbai and surrounding areas, warning of the possibility of very heavy showers at isolated locations. The orange alert, issued on Friday, indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur in the metropolis over the next three days.

Residents woke up to overcast skies on Saturday, with some areas reporting light to moderate showers.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Arabian Sea will experience a high tide of 3.48 metres at 2.25 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.17 pm.