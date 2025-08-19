Mumbai rains: Govt offices closed, work from home appeal to private firms

All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, 19 August, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced. Essential services will remain functional.

The civic body also urged private establishments to allow employees to work from home and advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

Rainfall and forecast

In the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the city recorded heavy showers — 186.43 mm in the island city, 208.78 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 238.19 mm in the western suburbs, officials said.