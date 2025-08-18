Mumbai reels under heavy rains for third day; IMD issues red alert
Amid continuous heavy rainfall, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announces a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city
Mumbai witnessed relentless rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, 18 August, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for the city and adjoining districts, officials said.
The downpour, which intensified after 9 am, led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex, disrupting vehicular movement. Motorists reported poor visibility due to the blinding showers, while traffic slowed to a crawl in multiple parts of the metropolis.
Amid continuous heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. The civic body also urged residents to step out only if necessary, citing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several areas.
Suburban train services, Mumbai’s lifeline, were delayed by 15–20 minutes, though bus services operated without any route diversions, according to civic authorities.
Between 9 am and 10 am, the island city recorded 37 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 39 mm, and western suburbs 29 mm. Chembur saw the highest rainfall during the one-hour spell at 65 mm, followed by Shivaji Nagar with 50 mm.
In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, the island city received 54.58 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 72.61 mm, and western suburbs 65.86 mm. Several locations reported rainfall exceeding 100 mm during the same period.
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers in isolated areas through Tuesday. A red alert was also sounded for Ratnagiri on Monday, while Sindhudurg remains under an orange alert until Tuesday.
Mumbai has been battered by intense rain since Saturday, with authorities urging citizens to remain cautious.
With PTI inputs
