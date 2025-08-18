Mumbai reels under heavy rains for third day; IMD issues red alert

Mumbai witnessed relentless rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, 18 August, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for the city and adjoining districts, officials said.

The downpour, which intensified after 9 am, led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex, disrupting vehicular movement. Motorists reported poor visibility due to the blinding showers, while traffic slowed to a crawl in multiple parts of the metropolis.

Amid continuous heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. The civic body also urged residents to step out only if necessary, citing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several areas.