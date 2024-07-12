Maharashtra: Heavy rains, high drama mark Legislative Council elections

The much-anticipated Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were held today, with voting for 11 seats being cast at Vidhan Bhavan. The process, which began at 9.00 am, ended at 4.00 pm, with results expected to be announced tomorrow, 12 July.

Controversy arose when the Congress filed a complaint against jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's participation in the voting. The election officer has sought a reply from the state's chief election officer regarding the matter, and Gaikwad has been temporarily barred from voting until a decision is reached.

As Gaikwad arrived to vote, the Congress urged the Assembly speaker to prevent his participation in the voting process. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised this as a misuse of power, referencing how NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh were not allowed to vote while imprisoned in 2022.

Prominent figures such as Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those casting their votes. The BJP has fielded five candidates: party national secretary Pankaja Munde, former minister Parinay Phuke, former Pune mayor Yogesh Tilekar, Matang community leader Amit Gorkhe, and former minister and Rayat Kranti Paksha chief Sadabhau Khot.

The NCP, led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has nominated Rajesh Vitekar and party general-secretary Shivajirao Garje. The Shiv Sena has put forward former Lok Sabha MPs Bhawna Gavli and Krupal Tumane, while the Congress has renominated MLC Pradnya Satav.