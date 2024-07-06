Maharashtra Congress prepares for upcoming Assembly elections: Nana Patole

"A party should have its organisational structure and work at every place. An alliance will be formed as per the seat sharing on the merits. Preparing for all seats is not wrong, and even our alliance partners are preparing the same way. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," the Congress leader said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, which bagged 30 out of 48 seats in the recently held Look Sabha elections.

Patole further said RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction that the Narendra Modi government could fall next month could come true as it is on the back foot, and one can't be sure how long the allies will stay with the NDA.

"Anything can happen. We can see how the government has come on the back foot after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. We cannot say how long the NDA allies will be with them," he said.