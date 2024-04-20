PM Modi is worried because of 'growing popularity' of Congress: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday, 20 April, claimed the "growing popularity" of Congress has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the Grand Old Party in "every sentence" of his poll speech.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani earlier in the day, Modi dubbed the Congress a vine without roots or branches which sucks dry those who support it.

"Modi is not worried about farmers in the Marathwada region. Agricultural products, including soybeans and cotton, are sold at throwaway prices under the BJP rule. Modi is now worried due to the growing popularity of Congress and takes the party's name in every sentence of his speech," Patole alleged in a statement.