Heavy rains batter Gujarat; dams reach danger mark

Widespread downpours swept Gujarat over the past day, with rain recorded in 212 talukas spanning all 33 districts.

Valsad’s Pardi taluka received the highest rainfall at 4 inches, followed by Dharampur with 3 inches, while Khervagam (Navsari), Kaprada (Valsad) and Talod (Sabarkantha) each recorded over 2 inches, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea along Gujarat’s coast between 22 and 25 August due to rough weather.

So far, the state has recorded 681.14 mm of rain — 77.24 per cent of its seasonal average. Region-wise, South Gujarat leads with 80.51 per cent of its quota, followed by Kutch (80.26 per cent), Saurashtra (77.39 per cent), North Gujarat (75.87 per cent) and East-Central Gujarat (73.40 per cent).