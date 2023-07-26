Heavy rains in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah says govt well-prepared

With rains pounding most parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation.

He appealed to people to follow the instructions of the local administration.

"The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground," the Chief Minister tweeted.

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration, he further said.