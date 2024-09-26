Heavy rains in Mumbai: Schools closed, train and flight services disrupted amid IMD red alert

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed Thursday, 26 September after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday, 26 September. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

“Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home,” the BMC posted on X.