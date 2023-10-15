Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts; many parts of Thiruvananthapuram flooded

As heavy rains continued to batter Kerala, landslides and flooding were reported from many parts of the state, especially its southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram, which was severely affected by waterlogging in several areas on Sunday.

According to visuals shown on TV channels, the heavy rains since Saturday led to waterlogging and flooding of streets, roads and low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Technopark colony in Kazhakootam, a suburban area in the district, saw water entering homes leading to people being evacuated from homes, as per the visuals.

Water entered hundreds of homes in the district and in some areas there were also incidents of landslides, according to the visuals.