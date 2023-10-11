Central team leaves for Delhi after assessing situation in flood-hit Sikkim

The inter-ministerial central team led by Union ministry of home affairs joint secretary Anant Kishore Saran left for the national capital on Wednesday, having completed the assessment of the extent of damage caused by flash floods in Sikkim, an official said.

The central team members were seen off at the airport by relief commissioner-secretary, land revenue and disaster management department, Anil Raj Rai, and senior officers of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

During their three-day visit, the central team was briefed by state chief secretary VB Pathak about large-scale damage to road infrastructure, telecommunications, displacement of people, and fatalities owing to flash floods in Teesta river basin areas in four districts following a cloudburst on Lhonak lake in north Sikkim on 4 October.