Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi; more likely during the day

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday morning bringing much-needed respite from heat as the minimum temperature fell five notches to 22.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office said the city received 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the next few hours in the national capital.