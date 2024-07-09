Heavy rains: Schools, colleges shut in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday, 9 July, due to a 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for these areas, an official said.

The decision applies to primary and secondary schools as well as junior and senior colleges, he said, adding that civic bodies such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, TMC, and those in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have issued notifications regarding the closure.

"The Thane Zilla Parishad, which has jurisdiction over rural areas, has also declared a holiday on Tuesday. Additionally, schools and colleges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will remain closed on Tuesday due to the 'red alert' for very heavy rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department," he said.