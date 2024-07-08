Rainfall, low visibility hit Mumbai airport operations, 50 flights cancelled

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted on Monday with runway operations shut for over an hour and 50 flights cancelled due to low visibility after heavy rains in the city, sources said.

Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures), 42 services were of the no-frills IndiGo and six of Air India, they said.

"Fifty flights have been cancelled till 11 am on Monday at the Mumbai airport due to low visibility and heavy rains. Of these, IndiGo had to cancel 42 flights, including 20 departing ones, while six flights of Air India including three arrivals were cancelled," a source said.

The government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two (one departure and one arrival) of its flights on Monday, the source said.