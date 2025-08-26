Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods across Himachal; red alert issued

Heavy rainfall triggered fresh landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh since Monday night, 25 August, damaging infrastructure and inundating several residential areas. While shops were swept away, buildings collapsed and highways were cut off, officials confirmed that no loss of life has been reported so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, along with an orange alert for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.

In Kullu district, strong currents of the Beas river washed away a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Manali, while floodwaters entered residential areas and blocked the Manali-Leh highway. In Mandi, two buildings housing around 40 shops collapsed in Balichowki late Monday night; no casualties were reported as they had been vacated earlier. Flash floods were also reported from Kanvi in Kinnaur district.