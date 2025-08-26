Over 170 villages flooded in Odisha, IMD issues heavy rain alert

Floodwaters continued to wreak havoc in north Odisha on Tuesday, 26 August, submerging more than 170 villages across Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of fresh heavy rainfall due to a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Officials said around 130 villages in Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district are inundated by the rising Subarnarekha river, while nearly 45 villages in Jajpur are under Baitarani floodwaters. Bhadrak’s Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocks have also been hit, along with parts of Keonjhar and Sundergarh districts.

“Jajpur district has been severely affected due to a breach on the Kani river embankment, a tributary of the Baitarani. I am visiting the flood-hit areas to review the situation,” revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said. He added that relief and rescue operations are in full swing, with thousands evacuated to relief camps and being provided with cooked food, dry rations, and cattle fodder.