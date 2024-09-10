Heavy rains wreak havoc in southern Odisha

Roads were washed away, power supply was disrupted and several areas were inundated as heavy rains caused by a deep depression wreaked havoc in southern Odisha on Tuesday, 10 September, officials said.

Among the affected districts were Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam, they said.

Schools were shut in Malkangiri, the worst-hit district, Koraput and Ganjam, they added.

The roads connecting Malkangiri to Koraput were washed away at several places, disrupting connectivity between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, officials said.