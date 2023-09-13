Heavy rains wreak havoc in UP: Death toll climbs to 28, red alert in six districts

Nine more people have died as heavy rains lashed Uttar Pradesh for the third day, taking the death toll to 28, while a red alert was sounded on Tuesday, 12 September in six districts including the worst-hit Barabanki and Gonda.



A senior official said that in the past 48 hours, more than 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in seven districts of the state and 10 other districts recorded 50 mm of rain. Certain parts of Bahraich and Barabanki have received over 250 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

"Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (from 6 pm on Monday, 11 September till 6 pm on Tuesday, 12 September). It included five due to lightning, two from excessive rainfall and one each due to drowning," the Relief Commissioner's office said here.

These deaths included three in Mirzapur, two each in Prayagraj and Sitapur and one each in Sultanpur and Budaun, it said.

On Monday, 11 September, 19 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents. Four were from Hardoi, three from Barabanki, two each from Pratapgarh and Kannauj, and one each from Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar districts.