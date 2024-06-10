Help Himachal with open mind: Pratibha Singh to PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term in office, and hoped the Centre would help the state with an open mind. She also demanded a special economic package for the hill state.

"After the elections, the phase of allegations and counter-allegations is over, so the Central government should help the state with an open mind now," Singh said in a statement.

"Any government elected in a democracy is big part of the public opinion and it should be fully respected and democratic values should not be violated at any level in the country," the state Congress president said.