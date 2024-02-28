Himachal Pradesh: Betrayal of the mandate will not be allowed, says Congress

If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on the horse-trading of representatives, she added.

“This attitude of theirs (the BJP) is unethical and unconstitutional. The people of Himachal and the country are watching everything. The BJP, which did not stand with the people of the state during the natural disaster, now wants to push the state into political disaster,” she added.

The Congress vowed to defend the people’s mandate and said the BJP cannot take away the mandate through its ‘Operation Lotus’. The party also said it will not hesitate to take "tough steps" in the party’s interest.