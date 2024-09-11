Hema committee report: SIT takes over probe under Kerala HC’s supervision

With the special bench of the Kerala High Court now hearing the controversial Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry, the special investigation team (SIT) has now been given the full charge to probe the case.

As the first step, the uncensored report, which contains explosive parts that were earlier censored when it was released on 19 August, will be read by the SIT.

The SIT of the Kerala Police will take statements from the actresses who spoke before the Hema Committee, and cases will be registered against the violators if those who testified stick to their revelations.

Incidentally, the present 11 FIRs that the SIT have registered against the stars of the Malayalam film industry pertain to revelations made by actresses after the Hema committee report was released.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 10 September came down heavily on the Vijayan government for its inaction on the report. Hence, pressure is mounting on the government as the Congress and the BJP are also aggressively taking the issue.

The SIT will have to submit its first report later this month to the division bench as the court has posted the case for October.