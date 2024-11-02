Hemant Soren faces new controversy over age discrepancy in election affidavits

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren finds himself at the center of a fresh controversy, this time regarding his age as reported in election affidavits. An apparent discrepancy emerged between Soren’s 2019 and 2024 affidavits, sparking questions about his actual age.

In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2019 for the Jharkhand assembly elections, Soren stated he was 42 years old, which would make him 47 today. However, in his recent affidavit dated 24 October 2024, while filing his nomination for the Barhait constituency, he listed his age as 49.

The BJP quickly seized on the discrepancy, calling for legal scrutiny and potential action, citing the importance of accuracy in election affidavits due to the risk of disqualification over false declarations. Deepak Prakash, former state BJP president, insisted that “appropriate legal action” should be pursued, emphasising that laws should apply equally.