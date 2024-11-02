Hemant Soren faces new controversy over age discrepancy in election affidavits
In 2019, the Jharkhand CM had stated he was 42 years old, which would make him 47 today, while his latest nomination lists him as being 49
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren finds himself at the center of a fresh controversy, this time regarding his age as reported in election affidavits. An apparent discrepancy emerged between Soren’s 2019 and 2024 affidavits, sparking questions about his actual age.
In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2019 for the Jharkhand assembly elections, Soren stated he was 42 years old, which would make him 47 today. However, in his recent affidavit dated 24 October 2024, while filing his nomination for the Barhait constituency, he listed his age as 49.
The BJP quickly seized on the discrepancy, calling for legal scrutiny and potential action, citing the importance of accuracy in election affidavits due to the risk of disqualification over false declarations. Deepak Prakash, former state BJP president, insisted that “appropriate legal action” should be pursued, emphasising that laws should apply equally.
The Congress, an ally of Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took a cautious stance, with Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the party’s state in-charge, stating that the issue "requires verification" before any conclusions can be drawn.
Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey dismissed the allegations as “baseless.”
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that while the matter has not yet prompted a formal complaint, any concerns raised would follow a legal process. The electoral officer of Barhait, who holds authority in this matter, is positioned to address any official complaints that might arise.
